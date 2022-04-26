The Super Eagles technical crew is sweating over the fitness of FC Copenhagen winger, Akinkunmi Amoo before announcing the roster for the upcoming international friendlies with Mexico and Ecuador in the United States, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The former Golden Eaglets sensation earned his maiden call-up to the senior national team for the March internationals against Ghana and was heavily tipped to be summoned for the games against Mexico and Ecuador after he failed to make his Super Eagles debut last month.

Amoo suffered a training ground injury last week and has been ruled out of action in the coming weeks.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The 19-year-old has not been selected in four of the last five matches played by FC Copenhagen in the Danish Superliga.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Since moving to the capital outfit from Hammarby in the winter transfer market, he has logged only 63 minutes from a possible 1,080 in all competitions.

The piece of good news is that Amoo’s mum is currently with him in Copenhagen to keep him company and pamper him as he recovers from his injury.

FC Copenhagen has five more matches to play before the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the Nigerian will recover in time for the games.