By Chinelo Obogo

Youths of Amorka, a boundary town in Anambra State has called on the Federal and the State government to intervene on the Incessant attacks by neighbouring Imo community Mgbidi.

A statement made available to journalists by Amorka United Youths allege that Amorka has been under the attacks of the Imo community for decades.

The statement signed by one of its leaders, Chidozie Okafor said: “They invade our community, claim our land, destroy our properties, attack and leave our people almost at the point of death. Despite several calls to state government to intervene in this ugly incidents and humiliation, we have been ignored.

“Our pregnant sister was killed over a year ago and the matter was reported at Uli Divisional Police Station, Ndikpo and was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, Awka but till date, the matter has been swept under the carpet.

“In other boundary communities all over the country, the Federal and State governments deploy heavy security (Police, Customs and Army) to avoid encroachment of any sort but in Amorka, no single security at the boundary of Anambra and Imo States.

“We hereby urge the members representing Ihiala State Constituency I, member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency, Ifeanyi Momah and the Senator representing Anambra South in the Senate, Ifeanyi Ubah to also intervene and bring a lasting solution,” he said.