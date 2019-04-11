Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has approved the appointment of 18 new permanent secretaries in the state’s civil service.

The appointment was contained in a release signed by the Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu, dated April 9.

The new permanent secretaries are Mosuro Olatunbosun, Bajela Abayomi, Ogunleye Abosede, Ogunrem Olufunke, Odulana Dolapo, Olanrewaju Saka, Mr. Olaleye Alao, Adebiyi Ayinla, Olabimtan Akande, Aboaba Ishola and Oresanya Yetunde.

Others are Idowu Olubunmi, Awere Abiodun, Olukoga Olumuyiwa, Adewunmi Olufemi, Oladeinde Olufunmilayo, Ogunlana Fatai and Lanre-Iyanda Olusegun.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries will be sworn in on April 12, by Amosun at the Governor’s Office by 9a.m.

The governor also approved the appointments of Oludiji Akinhanmi and Festus Kehinde as the General Managers of Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC) and Ogun State Television (OGTV), respectively.