Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has approved the appointment of 18 new permanent secretaries for the state civil service.

The appointment was contained in a release signed by the State Head of Service, Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu, dated April 9, 2019.

The new permanent secretaries are Mr. Mosuro.S.Olatunbosun, Mr. Bajela A. Abayomi, Mrs. Ogunleye. O. Abosede, Mrs. Ogunremi M. Olufunke, Mr. Odulana Dolapo, Mr. Olanrewaju Saka, Mr. Olaleye.O.Alao, Mr. Adebiyi.N. Ayinla, Dr. Olabimtan.K.Akande, Mr. Aboaba. I. Ishola and Mrs. Oresanya Yetunde.

Others are Mr. Idowu M.Olubunmi, Mr. Awere. A. Abiodun, Mr. Olukoga. G. Olumuyiwa, Mr. Adewunmi.D.Olufemi, Dr (Mrs) Oladeinde. O. Olufunmilayo, Mr. Ogunlana. K. Fatai and Mr. Lanre-Iyanda Olusegun.

The newly-appointed permanent secretaries would be sworn-in on Friday, April 12, by Amosun at the Governor’s Office at 9.00am.

The governor also approved the appointments of Mr. Oludiji Akinhanmi and Mr. Festus Kehinde as the general-managers of Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC) and Ogun State Television (OGTV) respectively.