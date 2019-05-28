Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Outgoing Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun says that his projects and achievements as governor surpasses that of his two predecessors, Gbenga Daniel and Segun Osoba, combined.

He added that “if the duo jointly point to a project they have executed, I will show them 10.”

Amosun also said that those who tag him as the “worst governor” in the state’s history are envious of his achievements.

The outgoing governor spoke with newsmen shortly after he inaugurated a 600 flat MTR Gardens at Isheri along Lagos – Ibadan expressway on Monday evening.

“I am not the first governor in the state. Particularly, let’s talk about the last two. Let’s leave all the military administrators. Take Chief Osoba, take Daniel, put them together and let them point (to their projects). Once they say this is our projects, I will show them 10. Even the axis of Ijebu and Yewa, I will show them,” Amosun boasted.

Amosun, accompanied by past military governors of the state, led by the first military governor, General Seidu Balogun (retd), had earlier inaugurated the redesigned first governor office at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, inspected some road projects in Sagamu, Ijebu-Mushin and Ijebu-Ode.

According to him, the state, and Nigeria, required a leader like him to turn it around for the better.

“If people sit down and talk, they are envious of our achievements. Let them continue to say it – the worst governor. Better. People need ‘worst governors’ like me to redefine the state and the nation. If everybody has been doing this, Ogun State will not be where it is today,” Amosun stressed.

He said that he had no regret being tagged “Abeokuta governor” following allegations that he concentrated infrastructure projects in the state capital, his home city.

“So, when people sit down in one corner and talk, I have told them that I should not be punished for the ‘sin’ that is committed to make Abeokuta the capital of Ogun State. Abeokuta is for all of us. It is not as if what they are saying is correct. They say I am only the governor for Abeokuta. I am happy to be governor of Abeokuta. And If I would come again and again, I would want to be classified as ‘Governor of Abeokuta’.”

When asked for his advice forthe incoming governor, Amosun simply said “I don’t have any advice.”