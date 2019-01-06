Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met behind closed doors with Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun and the Ogun State governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A photograph of Buhari, Amosun and Akinlade display 4+ 4 symbol for the president’s re-election in the February’s presidential election, has been trending on the social media.

Akinlade, who says he has a 50-year vision for Ogun State, was before moving to APM, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost to Dapo Abiodun, who eventually emerged as the APC governorship candidate in Ogun State.

Amosun’s relationship with Buhari dates back to their All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) days in 2007 when the South West progressives wouldn’t have anything to do with him. Amosun was ANPP Ogun candidate then and worked for Buhari though he eventually lost to PDP.

It would be recalled that Amosun, on December 24, 2018, led the National Chairman of APM, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, to the Presidential Villa to submit a letter adopting Buhari as APM’s presidential candidate.

In what appears as an attempt to counter the move by Amosun and Dantalle, a former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, had on December 28, also led the governorship candidate of APC, Dapo Abiodun, to President Buhari at the Villa in Abuja.

After the meeting, pictures of the president lifting the hand of Dapo Abiodun, immediately hit the social media.

Osoba had told State House correspondents that: “We have come to present our candidate in Ogun State; the candidate of the president; the candidate of APC and the president has raised his hand and told the world that his candidate in Ogun State is Prince Dapo Abiodun and that he had no other candidate; his party in Ogun state is APC; he has no other party in Nigeria other than APC.

“He has assured us that he will personally come to Ogun State to formally present Prince Dapo Abiodun as his candidate and he assured us that was clearing the air of any ambiguity whatsoever of any name dropping, any blackmail, any misinformation that anybody might be peddling, that all elections throughout Nigeria, not just in Ogun State, people must vote for APC and no other party.”