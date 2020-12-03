From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has denied media reports that former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, transferred N12.5 million from the state government account to the President Muhammadu Buhari, when he was still the governor.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu,on his social media handles (both Twitter and Facebook) said the money in question was transferred to “PMB Estate.”

He explained that the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate in Abeokuta belongs to the state government and was only named after the President.

Shehu wrote, “Fake news industry at work. A certain document showing the transfer of N12,500,000 from the Coffers of the Ogun State to a ‘PMB Estate’ is being circulated to tarnish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari Estate is a large housing scheme in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. It was commissioned by President Buhari in the course of a state visit.

“PMB Estate is owned by the Ogun State government, which honoured the President by naming it after him. Of course, that does not confer the ownership of the estate on President Buhari.

“The gossipy online newspaper, peddling the falsehood that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, the tried and tested anti-corruption fighter is the beneficiary of this cash transfer should be ignored.

“Before his election as civilian President, Muhammadu Buhari was a military pensioner and had never registered a company in his name or that of a proxy.

“To set the record straight, we spoke with the official who posted the clarification of the payment voucher on Twitter. He worked with the Governor Amosun administration. He confirmed that the payment was made from the Ogun State Revenue Account to The PMB Estate Account for some work done on the Estate. Absolutely nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari.”