From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has declared that the current administration under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun did not receive N37b from the Federal Government (FG), as reimbursement of expenses on road projects carried out by the immediate past administration in the state.

It maintained that the money was processed and received by the immediate past administration as payment for the Ogun State government expenses on FG roads.

Some online news media had erroneously reported that the money was paid to the incumbent administration of Governor Abiodun.

But reacting to the report and clearing the air on the refund, the State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, in a statement on Friday, explained that the last payment on the Federal Government road refund programme was made before the current administration came on board, as all efforts to recover further road refunds from the FG have not materialised.

“The road refund project of the Federal Government had since stopped and discontinued with effect from the end of the first term of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“A total of N37b was paid to the immediate past administration for FG road refund to the state in two tranches of FG Treasury Note instruments of N15bn and N22bn respectively,” he said.