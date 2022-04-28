Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Ibikunle Amosun, has formally notified the Senate of his intention to run for the 2023 presidency.

He would make formal declaration on Thursday, May 5, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The former governor of Ogun made this known in a letter to the senate president, Ahmad Lawan, and read during plenary.

The letter is titled “Notification and invitation to the formal declaration of contest for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress APC.”

It read: “It is with greatest respect I write to notify you and my distinguished colleagues of my intention to contest for the office of the President of our dear country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to respectfully invite you and my distinguished colleagues to the formal declaration ceremony.

“I have been blessed by God to serve as senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2007 and as a two-term Governor of Ogun between 2011 and 2019.

“I have also had the privilege to be elected a second time to the Senate of the Federal Republic in 2019 where I currently serve the good people of Ogun Central Senatorial District.

“My varied experience in private and public life has given me the requisite insights, experiences and network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanise our dear country to achieve its manifest destiny as leader in Africa and of the black race.”

