Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun says his government will soon make public, its decision on the recommendations of the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle led review committee, set up to look into issues of promotions and appointment of traditional rulers by the last administration.

Governor Abiodun disclosed this during the statutory meeting of Ogun State Council of Obas, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, assuring that the decisions would be based on justice, fairness and equity.

“The Review Committee set up to look into the issues of appointments and promotions of traditional rulers have submitted their recommendations and we as a government have reviewed and worked on it. I want to assure you that very soon, our decisions will be made Public and be predicated on justice, fairness and equity”, he said.

Abiodun described good governance as a cornerstone of his administration’s mantra of building the State together, adding that the monarchs were indispensable partners in building a formidable State that would provide opportunities for all, thereby achieving their aspirations of peaceful coexistence and development.

He said government places high premium on the sacred traditional institution, acknowledging their roles and contributions in promoting good governance, particularly, at the grassroots.

Governor Abiodun while tasking them to maintain peace and ensure adequate security of lives and property in their domains, disclosed that a patrol van with communication gadgets and two motorcycles would be given to each Divisional Police Officer in the State, calling on the Paramount rulers to identify land for the construction of low cost housing in their areas.