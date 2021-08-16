From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to his successor, Dapo Abiodun over the death of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun who died recently at 89.

Amosun, who got to the Iperu Remo Family House of the Abioduns around 10:38a.m, came in company of Mikahil Kazeem, former House of Representatives member representing Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/Odeda federal constituency among other political associates.

The former governor, after signing the condolence register, went inside the house to greet Abiodun’s family, after which he left immediately.

It will be recalled that Amosun and Abiodun who used to be good friends and political associates had parted ways following to Amosun’s opposition to the aspiration of Abiodun to succeed him as the governor of the state.