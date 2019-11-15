A bill seeking to establish an agency known as, South-West Development Commission has passed first reading at the senate.

The bill was introduced after Nelson Ayewoh, clerk of the senate, read the short title of the bill on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Thursday.

Ibikunle Amosun, senator representing Ogun central, is the sponsor of the Bill. Details of the proposed legislation are not yet known.

However, the bill is coming a day after the senate reintroduced a proposed law seeking the establishment of the South East Development Commission.

The South East commission bill was thrown out in the previous National Assembly after some lawmakers argued against it.

A statement by Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant (Press) to the Senate President on Wednesday said: “Clause 15 (2a) of the bill identifies source of funding for the commission. It stipulates that the equivalent of 10 per cent of the total monthly statutory allocation due to the member states of the commission shall be from the federation account.”

Tabiowo also said the bill seeks to establish of a governing board for the commission “which shall include one person for the other geo-political zones in the country”.

Stellah Oduah, senator representing Anambra north, is sponsoring the bill.

Currently, there are the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the North-East Development Commission, and the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission.