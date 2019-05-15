Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Thirteen days to the expiration of the second term tenure of the Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko, has resigned his appointment.

Ojuko’s resignation was contained in a letter he wrote and addressed to the governor, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent on Wednesday.

In the letter, Ojuko said his resignation was as a result of the directive of the governor on the issue of Obaship in some Awori communities in Ota state constituency.

The former commissioner who hails from Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, said that the directive of the governor on the installation of some monarchs in his constituency ran against his conscience, the wish and yearnings of the Awori people that he represented in the governor’s cabinet.

Earlier, the Olota-in-Council had called on the governor to stop the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo and the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, from installing monarchs and village heads in some town in Aworiland.

But Ojuko in his resignation letter said he could not continue to serve as a commissioner and therefore become an outcast among his people.

The letter reads: “Firstly sir, let me thank you for the opportunity given me to serve in your government during your second tenure as a governor. I must confess it is a golden and very rare opportunity and for life I shall remain grateful.

“However sir, it pained me from the bottom of my heart to give a notice of my resignation to a boss I love so much.

“By my appointment, I represent my people from Awori stock, my local government and the entire state. After service, I will have no choice than to go back home and settle down with my family and my people with total peace of mind. Recent events are making me to believe that this plan may not be feasible if I have to continue serving in my present capacity as the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The ultimate, therefore, is that I shall become an outcast among my people.

“Sir, by my background as a civil and public servant, my training is to be obedient and loyal to my boss, but your recent directive on the issue ofObaship in some areas in Ota state constituency runs against my conscience, the wish and yearnings of my people that I represent.

“Once again, you remain my political leader and brother. I thank you for the honour, love and the opportunity given me to serve the good people of the state.”