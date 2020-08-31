Godwin Tsa, Abuja

AYO Adebanjo has come under attack by the Coalition of Afenifere Youth Groups (CAYG), over his comments that President Muhammadu Buhari is not sincere with addressing insecurity in the country.

The group, specifically urged Yoruba elders to call Adebanjo to order over comments bordering on national security.

In a statement signed its Publicity Secretary, Ibukunke Daniel, the group said some enemies of the Yoruba nation are using Adebanjo and others ahead of the 2023 elections.

In response to the move to place South West security network, Amotekun, under the control of the Inspector General of Police, Adebanjo had alleged that President Buhari is insincere in addressing insecurity in the country.

CAYG said it is “disappointed that someone who parades the titles of an elder could make utterances that directly jeopardise the future of the youths since the insecurity he seeks to precipitate will cause hardship and perhaps rob us of our dear country.

“We have sought reasons to understand why someone of Adebanjo’s standing could stoop low to running a ruinous errand for nefarious interest but can only come to the conclusion that he has lost it as an elder and that all he has become is a political hit-man, who is contracted by enemies of the Federal Government to do damages.

“It is for this reason we conclude that recent statements credited to this supposed elder statesman to the effect that President Buhari is not sincere with the fight against insurgency must have emanated from somewhere beyond the borders of Nigeria and not from the sterling mental acuity for our people are known.”

The Afenifere youths reasoned that Adebanjo is being manipulated by agents of destabilisation, only interested in causing chaos.

It, however, warned those “exploiting the fragility imposed by Adebanjo’s old age to cease and desist from using him as an errand runner and a prop for their fledging agenda. They should stop doing this to this elder as they will not be happy if anyone does same to their fathers in their old age.

“It is tragic that those using Adebanjo in Abuja for promoting their agenda of spreading insecurity are merely exploiting the semblance of the name he has built over the decade. Responsible people should not exploit the needy in the manner in which they are exploiting this old man. Or how else does one explain they made him claim that states have the right to set up security outfits when this is something that is on the exclusive list?”