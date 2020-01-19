Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, has cautioned both the federal government and the political, as well as socio-cultural leaders in the South West to exercise caution in issues relating to the South West regional security outfit code-named Operation Amotekun.

The ANN in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Oyeniyi, on Sunday, said the brickbats over the establishment of the security outfit was unnecessary.

The party noted that there is nothing illegal in the efforts of the South West governors in coming up with a regional security outfit to complement the efforts of the police and other security agencies in securing their zone.

The ANN stated that it is imperative for the federal government to view the establishment of the South West security outfit from the perspective of enhancing the security of the country, rather than a source of discord.

“So, it could not have been out of ordinary that the security outfit was formed to compliment community policing. That is why we are calling on all involved to critically look at it from the perspective of securing Nigeria.

“We have read from some quarters including the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation declaring the scheme illegal because it was not stated in the constitution or enacted in any law, but one thing we should know is that neither the 1999 Constitution (as amended) or any other laws frown on establishing such complimeting outfit.

“Apart from the legal backing in the Criminal Code, neither Sections 214 to 216 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) nor the Section 10 of Police Act negated giving the Nigeria Police helping hands in carrying out its duty or giving it any exclusivity in security lives and properties in Nigeria.

“So, our position is very clear; whatever will restore peace and tranquility in the country will have our support; and that is why we are calling on all stakeholders to let us see how the nation can profit from such venture rather than turning it into an item of internal conflict,” it said.