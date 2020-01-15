Lawrence Enyogahsu and Feyisara Onakoya, Lagos

An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Lagos, Lanre Rasaq, has scolded Nigerians attacking the formation of the South-West security outfit, Amotekun, saying that the region needs the initiative as an answer to rising insecurity.

Rasaq made the remark in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun in Lagos, where he was also full of praise for southwestern governors for having the courage and zeal to fight insecurity.

They won’t do anything to fight insecurity but when another rises to the affairs to defend the people, they started poking holes in it,” the APC chieftain said. “They start asking questions; are they giving them a dane gun to fight AK47 or is it legal? Is it only gun a Yoruba man fights with, there are other things used to fight and we Yoruba knows how to use it. I want to salute the courage of those who brought about Amotekun. The level of insecurity has gone beyond my and your imagination, and for anybody to attempt and start this to defend safety, lives, and properties, [it] must have gone a long way to do what is needful; all other issues they will flesh it up and we will have a perfect situation.

“In those days when Nigeria had issues, they don’t carry a gun and they provided security. Amotekun will protect security without shooting a gun. Yoruba boys can fight their war, and they can fight and win not only by gun but also by other aspects of it. It is not a gun alone that determine victory in a fight against insecurities in this part of the country. For them to have even attempted to put together, I salute their courage and I salute their effort. Let’s appreciate them and let us give them support and encouragement so that they can move forward. When they never did anything we were not happy; now they are making effort to quench the insecurity, we need to encourage them, not condemnation. Let’s give them the courage and let’s crown them for their effort,” he stated.