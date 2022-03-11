From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Men of the Ones State Security Network otherwise known as Operation Amotekun have arrested no fewer than 23 suspected kidnappers in the state.

The state commandant of the corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye who paraded the suspects in Akure said the suspects were arrested in different locations following a tip off.

Also, the Amotekun boss disclosed that two suspects who specialize in human trafficking through phoney job opportunities in neighbouring countries were arrested.

It was gathered that the two members of the syndicate identified as Pitti Omolade and Ogunbayo Ayorinde were arrested in Okitipupa after one of the victims, Midoye slipped of their hook

Adeleye said the human trafficking syndicate uploaded on the internet, a concept through which any interested Nigerian could get job in the neighbouring countries.

According to him, “Whoever indicated interest would be asked to pay N650, 000 with the promise that they would accommodate the applicants and work in companies where there are vacancies outside the country.

Midoye said he fell for the bait and travelled to Paraku, a town over five hours from Cotonou, the capital city of Benin Republic.

He narrated: “Arriving in the town, I saw 15 young chaps clustered in a room and it dawned on me, that I had been swindled.

“Immediately I entered the room and saw the young men lying on the floor, it became clearer that there was no job as presented by the organizers of my trip,” he added.