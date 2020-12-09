From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network (“Operation Amotekun”) has arrested two suspected cattle rustlers and a herdman for allegedly attacking security agents in the State.

The men of the security network also seized no fewer than 16 cows that destroyed crops at Osi Community in Akure North Local Government Area, while unauthorised gun and other weapons have also been recovered.

Amotekun Commander Chief Adetunji Adeleye disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Adeleye disclosed that over 100 suspects have been arrested by men of the security network in the State since it started operations.

Explaining how the 16 cows were seized, the Commander said the Amotekun corps acted due to distress call from farmers.

‘Some farmers from Osi Community ran to the office complaining that their farms had been destroyed by herds. We sent our men there to assess the situation and found out that the herds were actually on the farm and we invited the herdsmen.

‘Unfortunately, on getting there, they attacked our men with knives and other dangerous types of weapons. We were able to arrest one of the herders, named Abdulkadir Mohammed,’ the Commander said.

Narrating how the cattle rustlers were arrested, the Commander said the men were apprehended due to investigation because the men bolted away on sighting the Amotekun men on invitation of a Fulani herder.

Commander Adeleye said Amotekun have recovered a Nissan Sienna Bus marked LAGOS FJ 423 KRD brought by the suspected rutlers to steal cows belonging to one Alhaji Ilyasu.