From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Eleven suspected bandits and their 183 cows have been arrested by the operatives of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State over criminal activities.

Commandant of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), said the feat was achieved by the security outfit, in collaboration with Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

Besides, another five suspected bandits were arrested in Saki East on April 29, 2021, and have been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer in the area for further investigation.

He said six among the suspects were nabbed at Kajola Local Government of the state when the three security outfits were on a joint routine patrol, in the early hours of yesterday, adding that they were arrested along two separate routes within the local government.

Olayanju explained that the six suspects were arrested in separate encounters at two roadblocks, illegally mounted by the suspected bandits, adding that members of one of the groups were arrested at a spot along Okeho-Ilua Road, while the arrest of the other group took place at a place along Okeho-Iseyin Road, at about 4am yesterday.