From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Eleven suspected bandits and their 183 cows have been arrested by the operatives of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State over criminal activities.

Commandant of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), said the feat was achieved by the security outfit in collaboration with Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

Besides, another five suspected bandits were arrested in Saki East on April 29, 2021 and have been handed over the suspects to the Divisional Police Officer area for further investigation.

According to him, six among the suspects were nabbed at Kajola Local Government of the state when the three security outfits were on a joint routine patrol in the early hours of Thursday April 29, 2021, adding that they were arrested along two separate routes within the local government.

Olayanju explained that the six suspects were arrested in separate encounters at two roadblocks, illegally mounted by the suspected bandits, adding that members of one of the groups were arrested at a spot along Okeho-Ilua Road, while the arrest of the other group took place at a place along Okeho-Iseyin Road at about 4am on Thursday April 29, 2021.

“They tried to escape from scene. But they were given hot pursuit by the operatives as they tried to evade arrest. We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene,” Olayanju stated.

The six suspects, according to him, are from Bororo Fulani ethnic group. He gave the names as Awali Atine, Ibrahim Abu, Shuaib Balau, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullah Masika and Umar Aliu Masika.

“The bandits, whose modus operandi is to pretend as herdsmen in the day and violently robbed innocent passengers on the highways at night, were caught with 183 cows, weapons and a total sum of N268, 470,” he said.

Olayanju stated further that the six suspects have been handed over to the Okeho Divisional Police Headquarters alongside the 183 cows, weapons and money found in their possession for further investigation.

“Those with necessary information that could help law enforcement agencies in their investigation are please enjoined to cooperate and report to the nearest police authority for proper investigation,” he said.