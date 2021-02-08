From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Operation Amotekun has arrested about 15 suspected illegal miners in the state. The suspects were arrested in 50 different locations in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The commander of the security outfit in the state, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, said the arrest was made possible through the collaboration of Amotekun and local hunters. He gave the names of the suspects as Shuaibu Yahaya, Habbi Usman, Kabiru Waheed, Mohammed Nurudeen, Mohammed Sulaman and Ali Mustapha. Others are Ismaila Wahab, Musa Zeehed, Gabbar Musa, Sule Adamu Abba Suleman, Usman Kebiru, Yahaya Danladi and Usman Ali Zekeri.

Adeleye, said it took about four hours journey for the Amotekun Corps to reach the forest where the suspects were picked. He said his men acted on intelligent information; that the arrest was part of the efforts to end crime in the state.