From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps has arrested three suspected kidnappers in a forest in Igbara Odo-Ekiti, Ekiti South West Local Government Area of the state, after they attacked a woman and dispossessed her of her money along Erinjiyan-Igbara Odo road, on Monday.

The Corp Commander in the state, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd), who identified the suspects as Abubakar Musa (25), Yusuff Lawal(20) and Babaginda Usman (30), said the suspects were arrested following a tip-off by members of the public and manhunt by operatives of Amotekun.

He said: “The suspects attacked the woman in the farm with machetes and inflicted wounds on her head. They escaped when they sighted other people entering the bush. The woman has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving medical attention.

“When apprehended and interrogated, they could not state their mission in the area and as well could not provide information on where they stayed. We will hand them over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

Speaking further, Komolafe said, “This arrest was as a result of a timely tip-off. A woman was attacked on her farm, yesterday, and taken to hospital. But, this morning, we directed the boys to go and search the bush and mount roadblock to make sure that the attackers did not escape.

“When the suspects learned that Amotekun operatives were on the road, they decided to escape through the bush, but our men got hints again on the particular route they were passing.”