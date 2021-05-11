From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security outfit, otherwise known as Operation Amotekun, have apprehended four suspected kidnappers in Akure, the state capital.

The suspects were said to have kidnapped some people along the Pelepe area of Oda road, last Friday.

Addressing Journalists, yesterday, the commander of the corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects took advantage of the rainfall on the said day to perpetrate the act.

He alleged that the suspects raped some of the victims while in their custody.

Adeleye added that the victims were rescued and investigations still being carried out.

He assured that the suspected kidnappers will be handed over to the police and charged to court for prosecution.

He warned criminals to steer clear of the state as his men would not tolerate any criminal act in any part of the state.