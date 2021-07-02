From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as Operation Amotekun has arrested no fewer than 400 cows in its ongoing “Operation Clean up” in the state.

The state Commander of the corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye disclosed this to newsmen in Akure on Friday.

He said the arrest of the cows was made possible with the support of local hunters.

He stated that the directive of the state government that all local government chairmen should set up a vigilante system has yielded results.

On the newly recruited over 500 men into the corps, Adeleye disclosed that by the first week of July, the new recruits will be dispatched to their various duty posts in all the local government areas in the state.

He said, “We started from the state capital and combed all the black spots and made over 400 arrests before we headed to the local government areas and concentrated on the northern senatorial district of the state where we embarked on 24 hours patrol.

“We engaged the services of local hunters and vigilantes to join our men and patrol the forest. Substantially, we were also able to drive out the bad guys in recent times. You will find out that most of the kidnap cases you get nowadays are at the border.

“We have put out searchlight and we have mapped out security strategies to checkmate the activities of those bad people. Ose local government area has boundaries with Edo and Kogi States and it offers an easy-access way out. But we are checking them,” he added.

Adeleye, commended the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu for his support for the corps, assuring that the corps was ready for a massive onslaught against criminals.

