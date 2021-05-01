From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, otherwise known as Operation Amotekun have arrested no fewer than 45 youths who are of Hausa extraction in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area the state.

The sudden arrival of the youths in the town has reportedly caused tension among the people of the town.

The development, Saturday Sun gathered, forced residents of the town to call the attention of security agents to the situation in the town.

It was gathered that vehicles which brought the youths to the community was intercepted in front of the Okitipupa Army Barracks and were taken to Akure, the state capital.

A source disclosed that “the Amotekun corps arrested the youths who were loaded in a trailer in front of the army barracks.

“As the Amotekun corps accosted them, some of them jumped down from the vehicles and ran away into the town but about 45 of them were arrested.

The state Commander of the corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the arrest, saying investigations have commenced on the matter.

Speaking on the development, the chairman, Okitipupa Local Government, Mr Igbekele Akinrinwa who addressed the people at the scene of the incident, alleged that it was an indigene of the town that facilitated the travellers trip to the town.