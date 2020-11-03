Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Security Agency, otherwise known as Operation Amotekun, has arrested six suspected hoodlums who allegedly took part in looting, arson and other criminal acts perpetrated in the state during the last #EndSARS protest in the state.

The commandant of the security agency, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state.

Adeleye, while addressing journalists, said the suspects were arrested with various exhibits linking them with looting, arson and attacks at police stations in the state.

Among the suspects areIbine, Olayeye, Iyanuoluwa and Olamiju.

Adeleye said the suspects have confessed to their roles in various crimes perpetrated when hoodlums hijacked #EndSARS protest in the state.

The commandant listed items recovered from the suspects to include police cardigan, police boots, police riffle and motorcycle.

He said items recovered from the suspects suggested that the suspects participated in the burning of police stations in the state.

He said the suspects would be handed over to the relevant security agency for further investigation and prosecution if necessary.