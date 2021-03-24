From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An 80-year-old herder, Dauji Ibrahim has been arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps for destroying farmland at Ero village in Ifedore Local Government.

The cows were said to have destroyed the farm in the area, and this reportedly prompted the farm owner to call Amotekun Corps operatives.

Ibrahim who hails from Plateau State but lives in Kogi State, said he always migrate from Kogi to Osun State during dry season and when the rain starts, he goes back home.

He said “My boy and I tried to take some rest at the early hours of the day while on our way from Osun State.

”But a lady came out and was really nagging at us. So, the cows got out of the compound and moved to the express road.

”Before I knew what was happening, we saw the vehicle of the Security Agency.

” My boy who is younger and smarter took to his heels. But there was nothing a man of my age could do. I tried to hide somewhere, but I was later caught and brought to the headquarters,” he said.