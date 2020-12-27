From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has arrested one of the suspected highway armed robbers that have been terrorising Ijawaya village on the ever busy Ogbomoso-Oyo Road.

The Commandant of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday.

He noted that Ijawaya village had become a danger zone, especially to travellers, due to the nefarious activities of the suspected robbers.

Olayanju stated that luck ran out of the suspect when the Amotekun Corps staged a joint patrol on Friday against those terrorising the area.

The security operatives, according to him, apprehended one suspected robber, who in turn led security operatives to the robbers’ hideout.

But he did not give further details on the number of the suspects arrested, the items recovered from them, the location of their hideout and their names.

The statement read in part: “Ijawaya Village, on the Ogbomoso-Oyo Road has been a dark spot since, because travellers were always robbed there at nights.

“At the joint patrol of Amotekun Corps, Oyo Zone, yesternight, this man was apprehended with the help of the villagers, who led us to the robbers’ hide-out. He has been handed to the police.”