From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network also known as Amotekun Corps have arrested a member of a kidnap syndicate in Akure, the state capital.

The suspect was alleged to have kidnapped members of a church during church service.

The suspect who disguised as a woman was arrested one hour after he invaded the church with members of his gang.

The man who wore a blue gown and members of his gang allegedly kidnapped four church members including a priest.

The State Commander of Operation Amotekun, Mr Adetunji Adeleye said the suspect was arrested on the spot while others escaped.

The commander also paraded 21 other suspects who allegedly specialised in kidnapping, stealing and selling of Indian hemp.

The commander disclosed that that over 300 motorcycles and vehicles were impounded during the corps operations in the last two weeks.

