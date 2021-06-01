From Oluseye

A suspected human parts merchant, Mutiu Abdul-Rasheed, 40, has been arrested by operatives of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State for allegedly dealing in body parts of human beings for ritual purposes.

Fresh hands of some persons and other dismembered body parts were parts of the exhibits recovered from him.

Abdul-Rasheed, who reportedly hails from Ede in Osun State, said he belonged to a team that has been involved in getting fresh human parts for some people and at the same time exhuming dead bodies of people that they knew their names and parents’ names before their demise. But other members of the gang were said to be at large.

The Commandant of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col Olayinka Olayanju (retd) told journalists that the suspect was investigated for some months before he was nabbed. He added that “ironically, calls have been coming in and individuals have been pressing for his release.”

But Olayanju did not mention names of people that have been pressurising the security outfit to release the suspect, and he did not also give any indication whether the people calling for the suspect’s release are private citizens or they hold public offices.

The team was said to have operated in Lagelu area of Ibadan sub-urb before the cat was let out of the bag. Abdul-Rasheed said: “We only exhume bodies that are known to us because we must know the dead person when he or she was alive.

“We must also know his or her name as well as the mother’s name. Knowing the mother’s name of the dead person that we want to sell the body parts attracts extra cost from those that buy the human parts from us.

Items recovered from the suspect included guns, charms, decaying body parts, motorcycle and a car.