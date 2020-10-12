Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Amotekun Corps of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency arrested a suspected kidnapper on Monday.

Amotekun personnel arrested the suspect in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/ Osi Local Government Area of the State.

The Amotekun Corps Commande, Brig-Gen Joe Komolafe (retd), speaking to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital, said the suspect dressed in military uniform and was arrested during routine patrols by the security outfit.

Komolafe added that the 23-year-old male, while coming out from the bush along the Ifaki road, was accosted by men of Amotekun, ‘where he confessed not to be a soldier but a kidnapper.’

He added that the suspect, who claimed to reside in Oye-Ekiti, had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

‘We arrested him in Ifaki when we were on routine patrol; he was dressed in military uniform and coming out from the bush. The first name the supect gave us is Adebayo Damola and later he said he is Emmanuel Tunde, you can see the inconsistency in his words. He is never a military man but a suspected kidnapper,’ Commander Komolafe said.

‘Upon interrogation, he claimed to be from Kogi State, that he is a vulcanizer residing in Oye-Ekiti. When asked about his mission in Ifaki, he said he was coming from Ado where he went to attend a Man ‘O War interview. Our further investigation shows that he resides in Ifaki and when he took us to his room, we found military items. He also claimed that a military officer in Lagos State gave him the military uniform.’

The Amotekun boss stated that State Governor Kayode Fayemi will be launching the new security outfit on October 19, and expressed the readiness of the outfit in combating killings, kidnappings and other serious crimes in the State.

He solicited the support of the public to the success of the network by cooperating and providing useful information towards ending crime in the State.

The Amotekun Commander warned criminals to vacate the State or face arrest, saying Amotekun under him would be above board and be focused on protecting the people across the State’s 16 Local Government Areas.

According to him, ‘Amotekun has come to stay in Ekiti and we are determined to secure our people from these criminals tormenting us here. We will deploy all that is needed just for the security of people, even if is traditional or cultural means.’

When contacted to confirm the arrest, the State’s police spokesman said: ‘The suspect is being detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the State headquarters for interrogation.’