From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Samuel Lucky Akpan, for allegedly abducting a four-year-old boy.

The commander of the corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, who paraded the suspect alongside 17 others, said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state while carrying out their nefarious acts.

The suspect was apprehended for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy at Alagbaka area of Akure with the intent of selling him for N200,000.

Adeleye said the feat was in continuation of the Command’s determination to rid the state of criminals threatening the lives and peace of the residents.

He said: “We also have someone who kidnapped a four-year-old boy.

“But with the help of the people around, we were able to rescue the boy and apprehend him.”

The 23-year-old suspected kidnapper, Akpan, who allegedly abducted the four-year-old boy in Alagbaka, confessed to the crime, saying he was planning to sell the boy for N200, 000 before he was caught.

Akpan, who is a friend of one of the victim’s brothers, said “the boy always comes to play with me from his mother’s shop.

“I was already on my way to sell the boy for N200,000 when I was arrested by some group of people,” he said.

