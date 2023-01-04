From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Security Network (Amotekun Corps) on Wednesday, arrested a 21-year-old suspected kidnapper, Enetho Destiny.

The suspect who allegedly specialized in abducting people claimed to have come from Edo state.

The Field Commander of Amotekun, Amitolu Shitu, paraded the suspect in Osogbo, saying that the suspect was arrested in the bush in Ila-Orangun with a bag of rice.

The suspect confessed to being a kidnapper, saying he and his gang members had kidnapped four people in Edo before moving to Osun.

Destiny who is a father of four said he was no longer into kidnapping, adding that he left Edo to reunite with his family in Patigi, Kwara state.

The suspect said he stole the bag of rice because he ran out of cash and needed the money to get to his wife’s place.

“I’m going to Patigi, Kwara state from Edo state to see my wife and children. In Edo, we were into kidnapping. I and three other members. I left the other members and decided to move to Kwara because I don’t want to engage in kidnapping again.

“I and my colleagues have kidnapped four people and what we normally do is to contact the families of our victimized asked them for money.

“I got to Osun yesterday morning. The driver that took me from Edo dropped me at Ila because the money I paid was not enough to take me to Kwara state.

“I was arrested in the night after stealing a bag of rice from a farm. I plan to sell the rice and use the money to continue my journey to Kwara state,” he added.