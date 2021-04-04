From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codename “Operation Amotekun”, have arrested two kidnappers along Ifira-Akoko-Idoani road in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Operatives of the corps also rescued three travellers, Mr Adewale Adebisi, 52-years-old, Miss Ahan Mary, 21-years-old and Miss Ladi Bude, 23-years-old, who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The victims were kidnapped while travelling with other church members from Benue State to Akure in the early hours of Saturday.

The kidnappers, it was gathered, marched the victims into the forest after flagging the moving vehicle down in their bus.

Two suspects were said to have been arrested by men of the Amotekun corps during the rescue operation after a swift response of the operatives.

Following the incident, men of the corps were said to have mobilised to comb the forest and eventually rescued the victims.

The state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the rescue of the three victims.

He explained that they were rescued by his men after combing the forest of Ose Local Government Area of the state.

‘Yes, we thank God for the the release of the victims even though our men are still on ground combing the bush.

‘We responded immediately after the distress call and our men were able to rescue the victims into safety. The safety of life and properties of the good people of Ondo State is most paramount to the us,’ he said.