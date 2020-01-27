Romanus Ugwu, Fred Itua, Abuja, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Chinelo Obogo

Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church (Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has applauded the setting up of Amotekun but said the controversy over its legality is a reminder that Nigeria is yet to address its foundation issues.

In an address entitled: “No amount of ringworm medicine can cure leprosy” he delivered in his church on yesterday, Bakare said while it is good that the South-West governors and the Federal Government have ironed out their differences, the South-West states should give it legal backing by enacting the appropriate laws.

He said such laws should address recruitment, screening, training, deployment procedures and tactical operations between the outfit on the one hand, and the conventional federal police commissions in the South-West states on the other hand.

“The agreement between the Federal Government and the South-West governors notwithstanding, we must not let this moment pass by without once again telling ourselves some home truths regarding the underlying issues of constitutional federalism that have continued to confront us.

“We must not lose sight of the main issue in the Operation Amotekun debate, which is that the current mono-level security architecture has proved inadequate to combat the security challenges that confront not just the South-West but every zone in our nation – security challenges such as kidnapping, herdsmen attacks, cattle rustling, terrorism and the porosity of our borders.”

•NUJ lauds FG, governors truce

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council, also commended the Federal Government and the South West for reaching a truce.

The union gave the commendation during its first monthly congress for the year 2020 the the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

In a communique issued at the end of the congress, the union said the truce that would culminate into drawing of legal framework within which Operation Amotekun will function would augur well for the smooth take-off of the outfit.

•It may consume South West -Ex-SGF, Lawal

Immediate-past Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. David Babachir Lawal, has warned that Amotekun may consume the region if the decision is not rescinded.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Sun, he said those promoting the outfit were influenced by the politics of 2023. He said the governors who have yet-to-be known motif, should not allow their personal ambitions to throw the nation into chaos.

He wondered why the governors, who he said are educated, could come up with such an idea without carrying the Federal Government along. He warned of severe repercussions in the near future.

“The fact that they can go into this thing and ambush the Federal Government and Nigerians, there is more to it than meets the eye. That is my own thinking and it can only be tied to the politics of 2023.

“Suddenly, when governors are meeting, there are massive rallies in the South West. You see, rallies are not spontaneous; they are sponsored. Someone is carrying the placard will be paid to do that. They are ferried to the venues, sponsored and fed.

“I am a politician and I know how they do it. There is more than meets the eye. My advice to those doing ahead of 2023, they should study it very well. It might consume everybody in the South West. If they don’t handle this issue very well, that will happen.”

•Media group task South-Sast goes on security

Meanwhile, a media group, Enugu Journalists’ Forum (EJF), has charged South-East zone State governments and leaders of thought to emulate their South-west counterpart in putting adequate security measures in place to protect the region from the attacks from Fulani herdsmen and other criminal elements.

The Group, in a statement maintained that such security measure has become necessary in view of the threat such elements posed on the zone.

“This is not the time to sit on the fence. We expect our governors and leaders of thought to begin preparations for a regional security outfit to protect our people.

“There is so much insecurity in the South-east before now. Many of our people have either been kidnapped or killed, women and young girls raped by these marauding herdsmen and their allies.”