POISED to tackle insecurity and enhance community policing, the Ogun State government says that the Southwest Security Network, Amotekun, will kick off in the state this January. Apart from Amotekun, the state government will also commence the implementation of Residents Identification Cards, to provide a reliable database of the people living in the state.
The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who made these known in his New Year broadcast, added that the State Health Insurance Scheme, which had been provided with N100m seed fund, will take off in the first quarter of 2021. According to Abiodun, the Amotekun security outfit, which would complement the efforts of existing security agencies, would be headed by a Retired Commissioner of Police, as its Commandant ongoing”.
“Our Amotekun Security Network will also take off this month to complement the efforts of other security agencies including the community policing of the Nigeria Police. An experienced and reputable retired Commissioner of Police has been appointed as the Commandant, and the recruitment of personnel is ongoing”, he noted.
While reiterating the de- sire of his administration to deepen its focus on Infrastructure, Social welfare and well-being, Education, Youth empowerment and job creation and Agriculture (ISEYA Agenda) in the new year, the governor said that the second phase of 150 units of houses at the Prince Court Estate, Kemta, Abeokuta and other housing projects at Kobape, Sagamu, Ilaro, Ota, Ijebu-Ode and Iperu, would be completed this year.
He pointed out that the year 2021 Budget named “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability” with a size of N338.6b he just signed, will aid his government in ensuring strategic allocation of resources to different sectors of the economy.
The governor explained that his administration had in 2019, laid a solid foundation with the hope of ac- tualising its vision but was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic which struck the country with the state having the index case. He said despite the setbacks and frustrations as the result of the pandemic, the state made some achievements in the areas of housing, health, agriculture, education and youth employment, which has led to his being conferred with several awards.
Leave a Reply