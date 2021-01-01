POISED to tackle insecurity and enhance community policing, the Ogun State government says that the Southwest Security Network, Amotekun, will kick off in the state this January. Apart from Amotekun, the state government will also commence the implementation of Residents Identification Cards, to provide a reliable database of the people living in the state.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who made these known in his New Year broadcast, added that the State Health Insurance Scheme, which had been provided with N100m seed fund, will take off in the first quarter of 2021. According to Abiodun, the Amotekun security outfit, which would complement the efforts of existing security agencies, would be headed by a Retired Commissioner of Police, as its Commandant ongoing”.

