Osun House of Assembly, yesterday passed the state Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill 2020 for first reading after it was presented by Speaker Timothy Owoeye.

Owoeye said a letter and 40 copies of the draft bill on the establishment of Amotekun security network was forwarded to him by Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

He said the governor requested accelerated passage of the bill into law.

Owoeye said the bill emanated from the Forum of South West Governors to address insecurity in the region and the country as a whole.

He said the Conference of Speakers in the South West had met on Friday alongside majority leaders and clerks in the region to consider the bill.

Owoeye said they all agreed that all South West Houses of Assembly should conduct a public hearing on February 24 to enable stakeholders make contributions.

He said the Conference of South West Speakers would meet again on February 26 with the justice commissioners in the region to look at the stakeholders’ inputs and contributions.