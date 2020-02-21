A bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps, yesterday, scaled second reading at the House of Assembly.

Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif, moved the motion for the second reading of the bill, which aims to assist in maintaining law and order in the state, during plenary in Abeokuta.

Opening debate on the bill, seconded by Sola Adams, Sherif said the Amotekun corps would be a community policing body that would complement other security agencies in the state.

The majority leader added that the mandate of Amotekun was to curb criminal activities such as kidnapping, robbery, cultism and terrorism.

He explained that one of the duties of the Amotekun Corps was to make available relevant information where necessary, adding that the agency was also expected to collaborate with similar networks in the state for effective policing.

“The agency is also saddled with the responsibility of rendering prompt assistance to crime victims and I want to plead with members to ensure speedy consideration of the bill,’’ he said.

In his submission, Adeyemi Ademuyiwa, who emphasised the importance of establishing the agency, noted that the issue of security needed adequate and prompt attention.

According to Ademuyiwa, it is important to do the needful to ensure protection of lives and property, adding that the issue of security was critical and essential; as such, should not be toyed with.

Abayomi Fasuwa, who also supported the bill, called for its accelerated passage.

Fasuwa explained it was important to put in place a framework that would focus on monitoring of officers of the corps so that they did not misuse power.

In his own submission, Kemi Oduwole said for effective community policing, the network should stay within communities and villages.

“They should be resident in the community and have adequate knowledge of their environment,’’ Oduwole said.

Other lawmakers who spoke on the bill noted that it was important to take the issue of security seriously, hence the need for a quick passage of the bill.

On his part, Speaker Olakunle Oluomo said insurance of the Amotekun personnel was important and should be added to the bill before its passage.

“There should also be rules of engagement before employing anybody into the corps. If you go against it, you have violated the law. That should be included in the bill,’’ Oluomo said.

The speaker then committed the bill to a newly created special committee tagged: “Security and Strategy Committee,’’ for further legislative action.