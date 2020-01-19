Culture is the most powerful unifying bond between a people. It could be articulated or disoriented to mis-educate a people into self destruction.

We have heard of the positive contribution of Original African culture like the 7-day Ogun festival from August 14 to 21 1791 that kicked off the Haiti Revolution and inspired the beginning of the end of transatlantic slavery of Africans.

Amotekun, the leopard, is the cultural totem of Original African culture, the Niger-Congo family of languages that spread from Nigeria to Gambia and South Africa. In Yoruba culture the leopard totem represents Orunmila, the epitome of wisdom (the beginning of human civilization) and Ifa, the world’s first knowledge bank and religion.

In the very beginning, Original African culture of dual complementarity that evolved in the bountiful rain forest of Southern Nigeria, expressed in Ifa-Afa-Iha-Eha-Fa, led human migration and spread of civilization along the same peaceful egalitarian farming and trading societies headed by priests.

The global Black African leopard civilization continued until about 2000BC when a new Ogun civilization rose up at the end of the Age of Iron (Ogun), 2000 years ago. When the Age of Pisces/Olokun started, the Romans decided to back their sword imperialism with cultural imperialism based on cultural appropriation, stealing and conversion of Origin African culture.

The stories and images of Black culture were whitened, and the essence of its duality and peaceful coexistence was lost. Nevertheless, it was effective in culturally disorientating the Original Africans, whose human and natural resources they wanted to takeover and exploit.

They gradually inspired global White supremacy from taking over Egypt and Ethiopia then Carthage (Tunisia) to Morocco and then along the coast until they got to Southern Nigerian coast, the core and heartland of the original of Black African culture.

The Edo Original African civilization with a strong bias for Olokun welcomed the Christian Europeans, whose religion they saw as Olokun. Behind the Olokun facade was the sword of Ogun used to provoke a war and an arms race to feed the transatlantic slave trade. While they preached the Olokun’s new testament, they practiced the Ogun old testament of war. The failure of Original African cultural leadership to protect its people led to a total loss of faith in the people’s belief system and racial inferiority complex experienced till today.

This cultural disorientation has continued until the present change of ages. So when Amotekun, the leopard, was recently adopted as the totem of Yoruba justice at the cusp of the Aquarius/Shango Era, people instinctively applauded the effort. However, there need sound a note of caution. The promoters are not traditionalists and there is a question of whether this is not a continuation of using Black culture to fool Black people.

Some quarters have suggested that it is a mere political grandstanding towards 2023 Yoruba presidency ambitions, with no legal backing, and just a lot of motion without movement towards our collective aspirations, like restructuring. It is argued that in Nigeria where soldiers were reported to have killed policemen to free kidnappers, it was politically questionable to send the poor to a battle without legal backing and superior firepower. Yes, something has to be done to stop the insecurity but it is pointed out that the problem was not that of not having enough well trained officers, but political and ethnic bias in the prosecution of the criminal elements.

Culture enthusiasts and cosmic scientists say regardless of the selfish interests and personal ambitions at its inception, the use of Original African Yoruba cultural totem and leadership at the cusp of the Age of Shango, Project Amotekun will develop its own life to the benefit of the Yoruba in the long run.

The Abrahamists that feel that they can use the Sheep and Shepherd mentality to herd the masses, represented by the leopard, are in for a surprise. Leopards can’t be domesticated and are very independent and true to nature. Most important is the timing whereby unlike the Age of Pisces/Olokun when the mists and deep seas could be deceptive, the Aquarius/Shango Era will lighten up our global consciousness towards the right direction.

Examples are rife in contemporary Nigeria politics whereby politicians set up bodies in the Niger Delta and Bornu which developed a life of their own and their creators lost control. The soul of Amotekun will be fought for and hopefully the truthful will prevail. Like the leopard with brown, white and black spots, Amotekun appears to be the motley of various interests, apart from those that bathed in its political publicity, who will try to take control.

Hopefully Amotekun won’t become a pussy cat in the hands of an ambitious individual governor, known for his links to Western and Afroasiatic interests and role in the Western-backed deceptive Change mantra. Instead, the spirit of the Black Original African Yoruba civilization, Orunmila, would make it a true black panther.

Being born on the cusp of the January 12, 2020 conjunction of Oya and Obaluaye meant to signal the beginning of the end of Yoruba and global Black subjugation, we hope this baby leopard turns out right like the black panther of Wakanda instead of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis. Ajobi a gbe waa oo, may our ancestors guide us.