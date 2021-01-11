From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Commandant of Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Operation Amotekun, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), has dismissed media reports that there was a bloody clash between operatives of the agency and some Fulani herdsmen on Saturday in Aiyete in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

It was reported that the bloody clash led to deaths and varying degrees of injury. Though the police confirmed that there person died and two were injured during the clash, a source said seven persons were feared dead.

Olayanju, who addressed journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, said: “Contrary to any report you might have come across, there was no clash whatsoever between Fulani herdsmen and Amotekun in Ibarapa or Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State.

“What happened was that we launched clearance operations in different locations around the thick forests of the four local governments that have suffered kidnapping and wanton killings in recent times.

“When our men entered the forests at Aiyete, they were attacked and a gun battle ensued, which led to the death of three of the attackers. One of our men sustained injury. It was not a clash with the Fulani, because Fulanis were part of the planning of the operation and we raided the forests together.