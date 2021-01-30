From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, has lost its Commander for Kajola Local Government Area of the state, Tajudeen Idowu, in a fatal motorcycle accident.

Besides, a former Head of Department of Architecture, The Polytechnic Ibadan, Mr. Kola Oladunjoye, and three other persons in his car plunged into the Rocky Ogun River along Ibadan-Iseyin Road, and they all perished in the accident.

The Amotekun commander was involved in the accident on Thursday, at Sawmill area along Ilero Road on his way to Okeho in order to attend to an emergency situation. He reportedly ran into a deep pothole and somersaulted many times.

However, his corpse that was initially deposited at Baptist Medical Centre, Ilero, was buried on Friday, January, 29 according to Islamic rites. He was fondly called Arogunmasa during his lifetime.

Meanwhile, Oladunjoye and three others that perished on Ogun River, as gathered, were returning from Saki town before the fatal accident that occurred at Odo Ogun bridge.

Sources said that Oladunjoye and the trio went to Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki for an official assignment. A report said the three other persons that lost their lives worked with TETFUND.

The Public Relations Officer of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, confirmed the death of the immediate past HOD of Architecture, saying: “We have lost one of our best hands, a very cerebral fellow, who was until his death the Chairman of our due process. He was also the immediate past HOD of Architecture department. He was a fellow that relates with virtually everybody and loved by everyone.

“The Rector is so saddened, ditto for other management staff. The entire Polytechnic community, we are in entire deep morning. We also mourn the others even though, we have not been able to ascertain their identities. It is a sad development, but nobody can query God.”