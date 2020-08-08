Chief Adetunji Adeleye, Commander, Ondo State Security Network Agency, operation Amotekun, has stressed the importance of support and credible information from residents and traditional rulers to ensure adequate service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Amotekun is a security outfit based in all the six southwest states and aimed at curbing banditry and kidnapping in the region.

Adeleye, speaking with newsmen in Akure on Saturday, said information and support from conventional security agencies in the state and everybody were also important to ensure safety.

According to him, the security outfit needs all the support and credible information it can get to ensure that it makes the society a safe place for all to live in.

Adeleye also pointed out the importance of communication to a security outfit such as the Corp, hence the deployment of Corp cadets to all the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

“The governor has been gracious enough to equip us with a satellite-based communication system that could reach our operatives anywhere in the state regardless of riverine or hilly areas.

“It is a data conversion walkie-talkie. We know the importance of communication to this assignment, so we intend to deploy it to every local government in Ondo State,” he said.

The Corp commander further disclosed that the pioneer cadets of the corp would be graduating on Tuesday, Aug. 11, by 12 noon at the Arcade grounds in Akure.

“I assure you that these crop of officers have gone through requisite training required to face the challenges outside,” he said. (NAN)