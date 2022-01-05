From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Amotekun Corps, on Wednesday arrested a man with mutilated human parts in Igege, Olaoluwa South East Local Council Development Authority, Osun State.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested in his residence with a Ghana-Must-Go bag where he put the human parts.

A video obtained by Daily Sun showed that the man was cursing some people, alleging that he was set up.

When the suspect was arrested and taken to Telemu town, the office of Amotekun Corps, it was gathered that residents of the town attempted to lynch the suspect before he was rescued.

The Chairman of the council, Sunday Olaifa, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, explained how he rescued the suspect from being lynched by the mob.

Noting that the suspect alleged that he was set up, Olaifa called for caution, saying there is need to investigate the matter properly.

He said, “Amotekun commandant in Olaoluwa was the one who called me that the corps apprehended a man at Igege town with human parts and he was moved to their office at Telemu.

“On getting there, residents of the town protested and demanded the suspect be handed over to them for lynching. That was why I rush there to appeal to the residents to allow the law take its cause.”

Olaifa who called on the security agencies to investigate the matter, urged the residents to avoid jungle justice.

“I want to appeal to all the security agencies to investigate this properly and make sure the culprit face the full wrath of the law,” he added.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said the details of the incident has not been made available to the command.

According to Opalola, the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has directed officers to go and maintain peace in the community.