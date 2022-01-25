From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Operatives of the Osun Security Networks, Amotekun corps, have rescued a 27-year-old father of two, Oderinde Wasiu, who was alleged to have duped Point of Sales (POS) agent around Ijaye junction, Modakeke, Osun state.

The suspect who was said to be a serial fraudster, was rescued from mob who would have killed him.

Some POS agents in the area were said to have placed the suspect on watch having discovered the card he was alleged to have been using to carry out the nefarious act.

He was alleged to have gone to Akure in Ondo, Ife, Modakeke, Ikire in Osun and Ibadan in Oyo state to defraud POS agents.

Sources said, “he usually go to POS shops and initiate a transaction with an ATM which he uses to collect N95,000.

“Many of his victims stormed the Amotekun’s office to collect their money when he was rescued,” the source added.

The field commander of Amotekun corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect was rescued and handed over to the operative of the Directorate of State Security (DSS).