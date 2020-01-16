Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Social critic and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alh Abubakar Tsav (rtd.) has said that the creation of more security outfits across the country will amount to proliferation of arms and may one day lead to war.

While reacting to the controversy generated by the newly launched southwestern security outfit code-named Operation Amotekun, the retired police boss said if it was allowed, it would further worsen the insecurity situation in the country.

“It is a dangerous thing to do. The establishment of Amotekun is mainly to fight Fulani herdsmen. This is wrong. Some of these herdsmen are Nigerians and also require state protection.

Tsav posited further that it is wrong for anyone to compare Amotekun with Hisbah and JTF explaining that Hisbah is to enforce Sharia law while JTF is to help the military in the fight against insurgency.

“To create Amotekun to fight herdsmen is wrong and an encouragement to further insecurity which may lead to civil war in the future. Our politicians may use them to access power especially in the present craze for political power by desperate politicians.”

He said the only credible step to take in order to improve the security situation in the country is for the Federal Government to increase the numerical strength of the police in the country.

He listed some of the ways to improve the police force as training and retraining of its personnel, re-equipment of the force with sufficient working equipment and good welfare package.

He also advised the courts to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari to send all corrupt politicians to jail in order to make elective positions less attractive, saying, “that is the only option to discourage thieves from seeking lucrative political offices.”