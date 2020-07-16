Ekiti Government has solicited the support of traditional institution in the recruitment of personnel with proven integrity and character into its security network, Amotekun, saying the process would be thorough, transparent and non-partisan.

Government had, last week, directed interested applicants between the ages of 18 and 60 years with minimum educational qualification of primary school leaving certificate to download the application form online at www.amotekun.ekitistate.gov.ng and get endorsement letter from their monarchs affirming their indigene-status.

Chairman of the governing board of the security outfit, Akin Aregbesola, disclosed this during an advocacy visit to traditional rulers and local government chairmen in Ekiti East, Gboyin and Ekiti South West local government areas.

Aregbesola said the traditional rulers had critical roles to play in the selection of personnel that would serve in the outfit.

He said the traditional rulers, whom he described as the custodian of native intelligence, had adequate knowledge of the people that reside in their respective domain.

Also, the Amotekun Corps Commander, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd), said the board decided to go through online application to guide against situations where fraudsters would capitalise on the process to swindle unsuspecting applicants.