Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has, in order to ensure a proper take off and efficient management of the Ekiti State Security Network, approved the appointment of members of the Governing Board of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps.

The Amotekun was formed by the six governors of the southwest region under the acronym Western Nigeria Security Network to combat kidnapping, killings and stop the incursion of bandits into the zone.

The governors were also disturbed by incessant ‘farmers-herders’ clashes in the zone, thereby conceptualized the joint outfit to ward off criminals from the region.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Sunday listed the appointees as : Mr. Akin Aregbesola – Chairman, Brig. General Joe Komolafe (rtd) as Corps Commander, and Dr. (Mrs) B.J Akin-Obasola, Mr. Joel Idowu Ajayi, Major Fatai Fakorede ( Rtd), as members.

The Governor also approved the appointment of Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd) as Chairman, Independent Amotekun Complaints Board.

Fayemi said the appointments take immediate effect.