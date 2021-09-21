From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Security Agency Network, also known as Operation Amotekun, has disclosed that no fewer than 35 kidnap cases were foiled by its men within the last few months.

Also, the security outfit hinted that two illegal gold miners were arrested by operatives of the corps.

The state Commander of the Corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, also disclosed that the corps had attended to 2,633 cases.

Briefing reporters in Akure, the Amotekun boss, said the Corps also arrested 1,000 suspects, waded into 515 herders/farmers clashes and arrested kidnappers.

He added that the corps has also impounded 26 cars and over 1,000 Okada, totalling 2,633 cases from May 2020 to September 2021.

Adeleye said one of the challenges facing the corps was lack of legal backing to allow the agency carry weapons commensurate with the firepower of criminals.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.