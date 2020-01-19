Lukman Olabiyi

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land and National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Iba Gani Adams has replied ex-civilian governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Abubakadir Balarabe Musa over his comment on the launch of the Western Nigerian Security Network, “Operation Amotekun”.

Musa had over the weekend launched a virulent attack on the six governors of the South West for establishing the security outfit.

The former governor cautioned the Federal Government and Nigerians not to allow the establishment of Amotekun to stand, but to be openly distrustful of the project, saying it was a ploy to secure Yoruba land and a prelude to the declaration of Oduduwa Republic.

However, Adams’ reaction to Musa’s comments on Amotekun, was that the fear of the North is that the existence of Amotekun would jeorpadise their conquest agenda, stressing that the northern leaders were not for good governance, but to plan conquest agenda.

‘Let me say this clearly, the emergence of Amotekun is the beginning of wisdom, and the fear of the northern oligarchy is that the existence of Amotekun might jeopardise their conquest agenda. They are not for good governance, but interested in their conquest agenda.”

Adams raised some questions for Musa to answer. He asked: “The Hisbah and Civilian JTF in the North, are they plot to established Arewa Republic?

“Since criminal Fulani have been killing people in the past four years, even when they overran Falae’s farmland, have you come to pay a condolence visit to Olu Falae as your friend or made a statement of condolence to the South West?

“As a former governor in Nigeria, when did he become a spokesman for the North, that he is now addicted to condemning any good initiative from the South West? It is on record that, he is the only former governor in Nigeria, who operated a one-man show, had no aide, and had no followership.”

On the comment on OPC from the North, Adams said: “We are pleased because, the fear of OPC against the criminals in the North is the beginning of wisdom. Their fear in the North is that OPC will not compromise on the security situation.”

The OPC national coordinator also called on traditional rulers in the South-West region, states Houses of Assembly and all political leaders to throw their weight behind Operation Amotekun, insisting that it had come to reality .

He said the call became necessary for the fact that since the launched of the security outfit in the region, crime rate had obviously reduced.

“As we can see and observe, since the launch of Amotekun few weeks ago, criminal activities are gradually going into oblivion; examples include kidnapping, invasion of farmland and other social vices. The existence of Amotekun is now the beginning of wisdom.

“I’m equally calling on South-West states Houses of Assembly to pass the initiative into law within two weeks like what had happened in some northern states on Hisbah Commission and civilian JTF in Bornu State.”

Adams argued that the Minister and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami goofed to have described Amotekun as an illegal security outfit, when similar security outfits such as Hisbah operate in Nassarawa, Kano and Katsina states

He emphasised that the minister had no moral justification to discredit Amotekun, at the expense of similar networks operational in the North, stressing that, if he found Amotekun illegal, he should also admit same for Hisbah in the North.

Adams, however, advised the South West governors not to go to court, but rather the minister should go to court and determine that Amotekun is not a legal security network, as much as he was silent on the Hisbah in the North

On the celebration of his second anniversary as Aare Ona Kakanfo, Adams expressed appreciation to all Yoruba within and outside the country with special acknowledgment to Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Iku Baba Yeye Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Arole Oodua, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Oba Olukare, and all the royal fathers, as well as other very important personalities within the region.