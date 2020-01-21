Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor and chairman, South West Governors Forum, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday declared that the Western Nigeria Security Network otherwise known as Operation Amotekun has come to stay inspite of pressure by the Federal Government.

Addressing members of the Yoruba World Congress (YWC) comprising of different pressure group during a solidarity rally by the group in Akure, Governor Akeredolu said the six Governors of the South West region have resolved not to bow to pressure from any quarter on the new security outfit.

The Governor who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale, said “we are not ready to abandon our people. We shall stand by the people of the Yoruba race notwithstanding the pressure.”

He declared that no challenge from any individual or government agency would make the Governors of the South West to succumb on operation Amotekun.

“I am assuring the entire Yoruba people and the whole world that Operation Amore kin has come to stay. This is not an alternative to Police or any of the recognized security agency in the country,” Akeredolu stressed.

He assured that the Amotekun security outfit will collaborate with the police and other security agencies in the task of securing the people of the South West region.

Speaking, coordinator of the YWC, Mr Kola Ogunlakaka said the police officers in the country are not enough to secure the people, hence the need for operation Amotekun.

He appealed to the Federal Government to allow the new security outfit to operate in the interest of peace and togetherness.